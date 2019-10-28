Elmhurst College closed Monday after graffiti found on campus, officials say

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmhurst College will be closed Monday after a new vandalism incident was reported Sunday, school officials said.
Elmhurst police are investigating an incident of graffiti that was discovered around 10:00 p.m. in a women's restroom stall in the A.C. Buehler Library.
Police said they do not believe that the graffiti constitutes a credible threat. However, school officials have decided to close campus and cancel classes Monday so police can continue to investigate.
College President, Troy VanAken sent out a message to students and faculty Sunday.
Students and colleagues:
We just found an additional threatening graffiti on campus. Based on the nature of the graffiti, we are sending out an EC Alert and campus will be closed tomorrow. Please stay tuned for additional information as we work with police who are investigating. - Troy
Last week, threatening messages were reportedly found on campus but the school decided to remain open after further investigation.
