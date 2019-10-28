Elmhurst College closed Monday after graffiti found on campus, officials say

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmhurst College will be closed Monday after a new vandalism incident was reported Sunday, school officials said.Elmhurst police are investigating an incident of graffiti that was discovered around 10:00 p.m. in a women's restroom stall in the A.C. Buehler Library.Police said they do not believe that the graffiti constitutes a credible threat. However, school officials have decided to close campus and cancel classes Monday so police can continue to investigate.College President, Troy VanAken sent out a message to students and faculty Sunday.Last week, threatening messages were reportedly found on campus but the school decided to remain open after further investigation.