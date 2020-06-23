Family builds replica arch for Northwestern University graduate to walk through

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a Northwestern graduate made sure her graduation was special by building a replica of the university's iconic arch!Beth's family said her brother Tim came up with the idea to make the arch for her to walk through after her virtual graduation ceremony on Friday. He spent a month working on it since she didn't have an in-person ceremony."Being able to recreate that event as fast as possible meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to them," Koehler said. "It was one of the sweetest things I've ever seen."Beth invited her classmates over to her home in west suburban Wheaton to take pictures in front of the replica arch.