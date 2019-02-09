Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game

A Gary middle school is sounding the alarm about an online game that could lead to suicidal ideation.Administrators at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School said students brought Doki Doki Literature Club to the attention of their guidance counselor.The game begins with what seem like educational questions, but ends with characters dying by suicide or murder.The game advertises itself as a "visual novel," and mimics the play format of a dating simulation.The game's website states that it is "unsuitable for children or those who are easily disturbed." It does not claim to be an educational game.Lake Ridge Principal Greg Mikulich sent a letter home to parents alerting them to the game.