EDUCATION

Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game

EMBED </>More Videos

A Gary middle school sent a letter to parents about the popular horror game Doki Doki Literature Club.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A Gary middle school is sounding the alarm about an online game that could lead to suicidal ideation.

Administrators at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School said students brought Doki Doki Literature Club to the attention of their guidance counselor.

The game begins with what seem like educational questions, but ends with characters dying by suicide or murder.

The game advertises itself as a "visual novel," and mimics the play format of a dating simulation.

The game's website states that it is "unsuitable for children or those who are easily disturbed." It does not claim to be an educational game.

Lake Ridge Principal Greg Mikulich sent a letter home to parents alerting them to the game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgameswarningeducationGary
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Texas students don wigs in tribute to late painter Bob Ross
United Negro College Fund holds annual Chicago Mayor's luncheon
Teacher strike at 4 CICS schools enters 3rd day
Teacher strike at 4 CICS schools continues Wednesday
More Education
Top Stories
Retired correctional officer beaten, robbed in Hazel Crest home, family says
1 injured, 6 displaced in Auburn Gresham house fire
2 injured, 6 cars, building damaged in Streamwood crash
Virginia lieutenant governor embattled by new sex allegation
2019 Chicago Pizza Party to feature 60 types of pizza
Waffle House taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
Get a sneak peek at the Chicago Auto Show
Weekend Watch: Chicago Public Schools releases documents about investigation into student's drowning death
Show More
Texas students don wigs in tribute to late painter Bob Ross
Mayoral task force: Pay struggling Chicagoans $1K a month
Boy, 1, shot in head on Far South Side, reward offered
ABC7 celebrates National Pizza Day with Big G's Pizza
More News