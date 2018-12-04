Geneva teachers on strike after contract negotiations break down

Teachers in Geneva School District 304 are on strike Tuesday morning after negotiations broke down overnight.Negotiations started at 6 p.m. Monday and continued until 1:30 a.m., ultimately the teacher's union that represents nearly 450 teachers in Geneva walked out and called for a strike.They say it was not an easy decision, but they are calling for salary schedule that determines salary based on experience and education. The board's latest offer does not meet that expectation."If there's a sophomore down at ISU in education they're going to get a 17 percent increase in beginning salary when they get here," Gannon said. "Our 19-year career teacher with a double masters who invested in her education and is doing a great job in a classroom, four years from now will see a 1.2 percent increase in their ending salary.""Our main goal is to bring some of the starting pay of beginning teachers up yet maintaining the salary for the teachers that are on the top end of our salary," said Mark Grosso, president of the Geneva School Board.The teachers say they would rather be in their classrooms instead of out on a picket line and they are open to meeting with the board at any time.Meanwhile there will be no classes here in Geneva Tuesday.After the end of negotiations, Gannon said in a statement, "We worked with the school board for nearly 8 hours to try and reach a tentative agreement. In the end, we made the difficult decision to go on strike. The board's salary model continues to be an untested model that no other school district in Kane County uses to compensate its educators. Our members and the community have been very clear that a traditional step and lane salary schedule that determines salary based on experience and education is important to them. The board's latest offer does not meet that expectation."The school district released a statement saying, "After more than 7- hours of negotiations starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday evening and continuing until 1:30 a.m. this morning, the Geneva Education Association (GEA), the union that represents our approximately 450 teachers, walked out of negotiations and called for a strike. As a result, schools will be closed today, Tuesday, December 4.The Board of Education is grateful for the many calls and emails urging both parties to resolve their differences and to put the needs of our students first by reaching agreement on a fair and fiscally responsible multi-year contract that compensates our teachers fairly and competitively for their work, while operating within the financial means of the District and advancing the best interests of all District 304 stakeholders, including our students, parents and community.At this time, no additional negotiating sessions have been scheduled. We will continue to provide daily email updates to allow our families to plan accordingly to ensure that our students are safe and productive during this unfortunate disruption to their education."