Homewood-Flossmoor HS students walk out of class after blackface photo, video

Four Homewood-Flossmoor High School students posted photos of themselves in blackface. A video was also circulated of the teenagers going through a fast food drive-thru making disparaging remarks about African American girls.
Parents and students quickly got wind of the social media posts. They went to the school administrators and then students decided to plan a walk-out to show their disappointment.
"Hopefully, every student that participates actually is there for the true meaning that they should be, to get some type of punishment," said Homewood-Flossmoor Senior Cotrell Moore.
Many parents agree. They want this incident to be a learning lesson and something that will not be tolerated.
"I want her to understand the significance if they do a walkout," said Ameer Zake, the mother of a student. "You have to understand the message. If you're gonna walk out, know the reason. The things that the kids did on the video, there should be some disciplinary action taken."
School administrators met with the students involved and their parents. ABC7 has been told the incident happened outside of the school, and will not be tolerated by school leaders. The school did not say how or if the students were punished.
For Janet Lawrence, who not only went to this high school herself, but her children and grandchildren too, she hopes the action of some doesn't speak for all.
"I've never seen anything like this before in our community, so I don't know, these are a couple of kids, I don't know who they are," she said. "They are not responsible for the rest of us. They are only responsible for themselves."
In a letter to parents, Homewood-Flossmoor High School's principal and superintendent said access to the campus will be closed during the walkout.
The letter said, "We have been made aware that some of our students may participate in a walkout some time today to express their frustration with the social media posts and actions of a few students this past weekend. We support their right to express themselves, and we will work to ensure that all students are safe and respected. We will be
working in cooperation with the Flossmoor Police Department. Our administrators addressed all students via the school TV news channel this morning, sharing with them the importance of their voice, participation and plan to move forward as a school and community. We will be having a school-wide conversation with all students during English classes tomorrow, when the principal and superintendent will join in an interactive discussion with the student body. During the walkout today, access to the campus will be closed. Students may choose to participate in the walkout or choose to stay in classes and continue to process with their peers and teachers. Students are being asked to stay on campus for their safety. If you need to pick up your student, please contact the Deans' Office and follow normal procedures for sign out. We will be shuttling those students to Calvary Church (18620 Governors Highway) for parent pick up. Student drivers who need to leave campus should exit the campus via the access road and exit on Governors Highway."
"Later today, we will reach out again to our school community and provide additional information related to our continued efforts to move forward together."
In a joint statement, Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld and Flossmoor Mayor Paul Braun said: "In light of the highly offensive incident that unfolded over the weekend, the Village of Homewood and the Village of Flossmoor have come together to show solidarity in our condemnation of this type of behavior. No matter the age or the action of the person, hurtful and offensive behavior is neither accepted nor condoned. As Mayors, we know Homewood and Flossmoor take pride in our diversity and inclusion of all people, and the actions of these individuals do not reflect the values we have worked to establish. Our diversity is a fundamental value that should be fully embraced, respected, and at the forefront of our community. Together, and along with other community partners, Homewood and Flossmoor will continue to reflect the true spirit and heart of our communities. We will be working collaboratively with our community partners to address this repugnant behavior, together."