Homewood-Flossmoor HS students walk out of class after blackface photo, video

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Some students walked out of class at Homewood Flossmoor High School Tuesday after a social media post showing students in blackface has sparked outrage.Four Homewood-Flossmoor High School students posted photos of themselves in blackface. A video was also circulated of the teenagers going through a fast food drive-thru making disparaging remarks about African American girls.Parents and students quickly got wind of the social media posts. They went to the school administrators and then students decided to plan a walk-out to show their disappointment."Hopefully, every student that participates actually is there for the true meaning that they should be, to get some type of punishment," said Homewood-Flossmoor Senior Cotrell Moore.Many parents agree. They want this incident to be a learning lesson and something that will not be tolerated."I want her to understand the significance if they do a walkout," said Ameer Zake, the mother of a student. "You have to understand the message. If you're gonna walk out, know the reason. The things that the kids did on the video, there should be some disciplinary action taken."School administrators met with the students involved and their parents. ABC7 has been told the incident happened outside of the school, and will not be tolerated by school leaders. The school did not say how or if the students were punished.For Janet Lawrence, who not only went to this high school herself, but her children and grandchildren too, she hopes the action of some doesn't speak for all."I've never seen anything like this before in our community, so I don't know, these are a couple of kids, I don't know who they are," she said. "They are not responsible for the rest of us. They are only responsible for themselves."In a letter to parents, Homewood-Flossmoor High School's principal and superintendent said access to the campus will be closed during the walkout.The letter said,In a joint statement, Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld and Flossmoor Mayor Paul Braun said: