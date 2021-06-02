Education

Illinois Senate votes to create elected school board for Chicago Public Schools

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Senate has voted to create an elected school board in Chicago.

That bill now heads back to the House. if passed there, it will go to Governor JB Pritzker to sign.

State Senator Robert Martwick (Senate District 10) led the push to enact the bill. He issued a statement Tuesday after the bill passed saying, "Today's win in the culmination of a decade-long fight that is an important step toward giving our communities a say in how the schools their children attend are run. We're delivering accountability to the school board and ensuring that the people who will be making the decisions about how CPS is run and will always act in the best interests of CPS students and families."

"Teachers, parents, students and community advocates came together to advocate for this historic piece of legislation that will put Chicago at the forefront of community-led education. I am honored to have sponsored this measure. I am grateful to my colleagues who helped move it through the Senate, and I look forward to a brighter future for our city's youth that a fully elected school board is sure to bring."
