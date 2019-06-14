Education

Naperville's School of Performing Arts suddenly closes, owner files for bankruptcy protection

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Some suburban parents will have to make new summer plans for their children after Naperville's School of Performing Arts abruptly closed.

The Naperville school sent a letter to surprised parents announcing the sudden closure Wednesday.

The closure came just a day before its owners filed for bankruptcy protection from debts, including nearly $2.5 million owed to the school's landlord.

The school's website has also already been taken down.

Other dance academies in the suburbs are offering free or discounted admission for students left in the lurch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnapervilledanceschool closingsperforming arts
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Boy, 16, trying to sell Xbox fatally shot in front of dad in Gary
Police in contact with man involved in fatal shooting of woman in NW Side Walgreens
'Shark Tank' star's brother died in the Dominican Republic
Video from 2nd FBI interview played at Brendt Christensen trial
Alligator spotted with knife lodged in skull near Texas lake
Bodycam footage released of Wisconsin shooting that left firefighter, suspect dead
Show More
Washington woman attacked, robbed in front her home
Robin Williams' grandson named after him
Lightfoot weighs in on 1st presidential debate with Tweet
Toronto Raptors win first-ever NBA championship
Son wants answers after mom's death in Dominican Republic
More TOP STORIES News