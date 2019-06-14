Naperville's School of Performing Arts suddenly closes, owner files for bankruptcy protection

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Some suburban parents will have to make new summer plans for their children after Naperville's School of Performing Arts abruptly closed.The Naperville school sent a letter to surprised parents announcing the sudden closure Wednesday.The closure came just a day before its owners filed for bankruptcy protection from debts, including nearly $2.5 million owed to the school's landlord.The school's website has also already been taken down.Other dance academies in the suburbs are offering free or discounted admission for students left in the lurch.