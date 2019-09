EMBED >More News Videos The engineer dubbed 'the father of the cell phone' and the man who invented Amazon's Alexa share a Chicago connection. Part 1.



The engineer dubbed 'the father of the cell phone' and the man who invented Amazon's Alexa share a Chicago connection.Both graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology located in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.The city's only tech-focused university is working to make the south side campus a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.Here to talk about the importance and growth of IIT president Alan Cramb.