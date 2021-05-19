Oak Park and River Forest High School students push for 'no fail' grading policy

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of students want the grading policy changed at Oak Park and River Forest High School in light of remote learning.The students said they should not get failing grades this semester, because of all the pandemic challenges.A group of Black and Latinx students say they want the district to implement a "no fail" policy this year. They feel between COVID-19 and gun violence impacting Black and Brown communities, their performance in school has been impacted.Four students from a group called "Royal" or "Revolutionary Youth Action League" said the pandemic has had a negative impact on students of color the most, especially mentally, and they don't agree with the school maintaining it's usual A-F grading scale.The students claim they are failing this semester, and that is because of challenges that came with remote learning and they want the school district to give them a pass."We are exhausted and disappointed that we have to ask for grace and empathy when we are trying our best to survive the impact on our mental health from the effects of COVID-19 and the racial violence in our lives," said OPRF sophomore Jacob Diaz.In a statement, district officials say they met with students from the group Tuesday, and the board is considering their request and that they have "enhanced academic and social-emotional supports, to ensure all students, particularly those who struggled, have had equitable access to learning."School officials said they are willing to hold more discussions about ways to support students next year.