Education

Edgewater Passages Charter School strike ends, deal reached

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teachers strike at Passages Charter School in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood is over and a deal has been reached Friday night.

Approximately 40 teachers at Passages went on strike Tuesday, demanding wage increases and protection for immigrant and refugee students.

RELATED: Teacher strike at Passages Charter School in Edgewater on North Side begins Tuesday

The K-12 school is managed by Asian Human Services.

The deal was reached late Friday night. Classes are expected to resume Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoedgewaterstriketeacherscharter school
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers take to streets on 9th day of strike
Judge rules against student athletes seeking to compete in playoffs during strike
O'Hare security in question after 2 men board flight under same name
3 dead in Gary house fire, officials say
Fire near South Side elementary school damages 2 homes
OSHA proposes $1.59M fine after deadly Waukegan plant explosion
Taxi passenger killed in Loop crash remembered as 'loyal friend'
Show More
Chicago police, US Secret Service gear up for President Trump's Monday visit
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
Mom gives birth alone in living room with 911 on the phone
Macallan 1926 whiskey sells at auction for $1.9M
Cook Co. State's Attorney adds comfort dog to staff for child sex assault victims
More TOP STORIES News