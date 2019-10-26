Edgewater Passages Charter School strike ends, deal reached

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teachers strike at Passages Charter School in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood is over and a deal has been reached Friday night.
Approximately 40 teachers at Passages went on strike Tuesday, demanding wage increases and protection for immigrant and refugee students.
The K-12 school is managed by Asian Human Services.
The deal was reached late Friday night. Classes are expected to resume Monday.
