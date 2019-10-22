charter school

Teacher strike at Passages Charter School in Edgewater on North Side begins Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second CTU strike is set to begin Tuesday morning at charter school in Edgewater on the North Side.

Approximately 40 teachers at Passages Charter School will go on strike demanding wage increases and protection for immigrant and refugee students.

The K-12 school is managed by Asian Human Services.

In 2017, the school avoided a strike with management over wage increases.

Earlier this year, four Chicago International Charter Schools went on strike for four days after union leaders and school management couldn't agree on wage and class size terms.

It was the first charter teacher strike in the U.S.
