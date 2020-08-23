Education

Back to school: Tips for parents on how to enrich student's at-home learning experience

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
With many students heading back to class remotely this school year, parents may be looking for ways to support and enrich their child's learning with creative ideas.

Capital M parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined ABC 7 to share some examples of creative tips that parents can use for all age groups.

TIP #1: Honor your child's interests.

This is a hard time for kids and learning through these new modalities can be stressful.

Find ways to enrich your child's learning by tapping into their passions and interests and let them learn that way.

Resource- The Kids Table cooking classes & Hologear

TIP #2: Seek out the resources you can't provide.

You are a parent, not your child's sole educator.

Don't be afraid to look for solutions that will help you provide your child the best education in a fun and meaningful way.

Resource - Green Explorers Club & Mathnasium

Watch the video above for more tips on how parents can support kids with at-home learning this school year.
