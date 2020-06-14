ABC7 Chicago hosts 'Graduation 2020: The After Party'

chicago proud

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders hosted a special tribute to this year's graduates Sunday.

"Graduation 2020: The After Party" included special messages from from former President Barack Obama and "Hamilton" star Miguel Cervantes, as well as a performance from the talented Soul Children of Chicago. It followed the city's first-ever virtual high school graduation.

WATCH: Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago perform 'Lift Him Up' for Graduation 2020: The After Party

"As scary and uncertain as these times may be, they are also a wake-up call and they're an incredible opportunity for your generation," Obama told graduates.

WATCH: Celebrate our Chicago graduates with 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago'

Graduate Jewel Baker received a surprise announcement that she is the first recipient of the scholarship Cheryl Burton created at her alma mater, Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Englewood.

Chicago hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for 35,000 high school seniors Sunday.



To watch Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Citadel team's tribute to the class of 2020, check out "Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago."
