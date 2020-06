ABC7 Chicago hosts 'Graduation 2020: The After Party'

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for 35,000 high school seniors Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders hosted a special tribute to this year's graduates Sunday."Graduation 2020: The After Party" included special messages from from former President Barack Obama and "Hamilton" star Miguel Cervantes, as well as a performance from the talented Soul Children of Chicago. It followed the city's first-ever virtual high school graduation."As scary and uncertain as these times may be, they are also a wake-up call and they're an incredible opportunity for your generation," Obama told graduates.Graduate Jewel Baker received a surprise announcement that she is the first recipient of the scholarship Cheryl Burton created at her alma mater, Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Englewood.To watch Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Citadel team's tribute to the class of 2020, check out "Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago."