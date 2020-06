Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago perform 'Lift Him Up' for Graduation 2020: The After Party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The powerful voices of Dr. Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago have been uplifting our city for decades.On Sunday, the choir shared a special virtual performance of 'Lift Him Up' for Chicago's 2020 graduates!If you're interested in joining the Soul Children of Chicago, the choir is holding virtual auditions in July. All information is provided below:July 17, 2020All talented youth tenors, altos and sopranosRegister now for personal audition: www.soulchildrenchicago.org Instagram and Facebook: SoulchildrenchiFor more information: (773) 881-8120