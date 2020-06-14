CHICAGO (WLS) -- The powerful voices of Dr. Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago have been uplifting our city for decades.
On Sunday, the choir shared a special virtual performance of 'Lift Him Up' for Chicago's 2020 graduates!
If you're interested in joining the Soul Children of Chicago, the choir is holding virtual auditions in July. All information is provided below:
Soul Children of Chicago Virtual Auditions
July 17, 2020
All talented youth tenors, altos and sopranos
Register now for personal audition: www.soulchildrenchicago.org
Instagram and Facebook: Soulchildrenchi
For more information: (773) 881-8120
Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago perform 'Lift Him Up' for Graduation 2020: The After Party
