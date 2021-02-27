After Edward Kodatt resigns, 3-day state rep. and 1st Madigan replacement declines month's salary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Edward Guerra Kodatt, who was the first replacement for longtime Illinois legislator Michael Madigan and resigned after just three days in office amid, will not get paid for the days he served.Comptroller Susana Mendoza asked Kodatt to decline the full month's salary he's entitled to, and Kodatt agreed."In the spirit of good governance and in the best interest of the people of the state of Illinois I decline the one month salary to which I am entitled by law," he said in a statement.Kodatt replaced longtime state Rep. Madigan, but resigned after allegations of inappropriate conduct came to light.as the new 22nd District state representative Thursday.Mendoza is making a similar request of Guerrero-Cuellar, who will serve the last two business days of February but is entitled to a full month's pay under the law.Madigan's final paycheck for a full month's salary has already gone out for him representing the 22nd District for most of the month of February, Mendoza said in a statement."Taxpayers should not have to pay three different representatives three full months' salary for the same seat for the same month," Mendoza said.Mendoza has introduced legislation, SB 484 and HB 3104, sponsored by state Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, and state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, called the "No Exit Bonus" bill, which would provide that legislators going forward are paid on a pro-rated basis for each day of service - not a full month's salary for a day or two of service. She expects broad bipartisan support.