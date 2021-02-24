mike madigan

Mike Madigan suggests Edward Guerra Kodatt resign due to 'alleged questionable conduct'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House speaker Mike Madigan is urging his hand-picked replacement to resign after just two days on the job.

Edward Guerra Kodatt, 26, was just sworn in as representative for Illinois' 22nd District on Sunday.

Madigan released a statement with Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn Tuesday night that said: "After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace."

RELATED | Edward Guerra Kodatt chosen to replace Mike Madigan

Kodatt, of Garfield Ridge, is a Southwest Side native and has lived in the 22nd District his entire life. A fluent Spanish speaker, Kodatt grew up in West Lawn and Garfield Ridge, attended both St. Turibius and St. Daniel for grammar school and graduated high school from St. Rita. Kodatt earned a bachelor's degree in business from Eastern Illinois University and is currently working on a master's degree in business administration at the University of Kansas online. Kodatt is engaged to Vanessa Ramirez.

Kodatt worked in the Madigan-Quinn Service Office since 2017, contributing to various projects and issues and eventually worked on Democratic House campaigns. Over the years, Kodatt worked on campaigns for Senator Villa, Representative Yednock, and Representative Gong-Gershowitz, to name a few.

Kodatt has not yet responded to requests for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldmike madiganstate politics
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MIKE MADIGAN
Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman
Edward Guerra Kodatt chosen to replace Mike Madigan
IL House adopts new rules under new speaker; GOP argues it's more of same
US Attorney investigating Madigan, other appointees asked to resign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Teenage 'angel' helps hundreds find COVID vaccine appointments
High-risk patients still without vaccine access in some IL counties
Paramedics took photo of Cicero man killed while protecting store from looting: lawsuit
Chicago clinic that charged $200 for COVID vaccine blames 'oversight'
Mugshot released of 31-year-old wife of 'El Chapo' following arrest
Schiller Park woman trapped 10 hours under collapsed awning
Show More
Woman killed by SUV speeding from Englewood traffic stop
Man fatally struck by BNSF Metra train
Flags raised to honor Arlington Height's Marine veteran's last request
No charges for officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
Little Village woman shares impact of COVID deaths on her life, community
More TOP STORIES News