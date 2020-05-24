Muslim families find a way to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in midst of coronavirus pandemic

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- As Muslims mark the end of Ramadan this weekend, religious leaders have had to get creative in order to celebrate.Outside the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, hundreds of Muslim families found a way to still worship in the midst of a pandemic by blasting their car horns.Families stayed in their cars and formed a parade to celebrate Eid al-Fitr."Maybe the doors of the mosque are closed, but spirit of the mosque, spirit of the holiday is open," said Oussma Jammal, president of the Mosque Foundation.Jammal and his team waved through car windows and handed over gifts to keep with the spirit of Eid al-Fitr, which comes at the conculsion of Ramadan's month-long fast.Normally, the holiday is celebrated with feasts and large gatherings.For 10-year-old Lamis Shuaibi, the modified celebration brought more joy."It's funner and we can see everybody honking and having fun," she said.Energy spilled out of the mosque's parking lot as cars iced along several village streets. Police directed traffic.Some residents were frustrated by the back up, but the mosque president said he did not expect crowds as big as they were Sunday.He said the enthusiasm is clear."This is a connection to God. This is the worship," he said.