Chicago Traffic: 1 killed in Eisenhower crash; IB lanes closed at Western Ave.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person was killed in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side Wednesday morning, causing significant traffic problems.
Illinois State Police said at about 2:10 a.m., at least three cars and a semi crashed on the inbound lanes of I-290 near Damen Avenue.
Authorities said one person was killed in the crash.
A witness told police that a "reckless driver" was spotted speeding on the Eisenhower prior to the crash.
The inbound lanes of the expressway are closed at Western Avenue as police investigate the crash.
