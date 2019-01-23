CHICAGO (WLS) --An elderly man who was struck and killed by a truck on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning has been identified.
He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 82-year-old Robert Green. The Chicago Tribune reports Cubs Media Director Julian Green's father.
Robert Green was crossing the street in the 8500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was hit around 9:25 a.m. He died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the truck told officers Green had stopped to pick something up right before he was struck. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. The driver has not been cited.
Julian Green told the Tribune his father co-founded in 1974 the Chatham Village Symphony Orchestra, one of the only all African-American chamber symphony orchestras.