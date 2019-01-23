82-year-old man fatally struck by truck in Chatham identified

EMBED </>More Videos

An elderly man who was struck and killed by a truck on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning has been identified.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An elderly man who was struck and killed by a truck on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning has been identified.

He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 82-year-old Robert Green. The Chicago Tribune reports Cubs Media Director Julian Green's father.

Robert Green was crossing the street in the 8500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was hit around 9:25 a.m. He died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck told officers Green had stopped to pick something up right before he was struck. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. The driver has not been cited.

Julian Green told the Tribune his father co-founded in 1974 the Chatham Village Symphony Orchestra, one of the only all African-American chamber symphony orchestras.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrian struckChicagoChatham
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Wintry mix creates slick roads for morning commute
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Tow truck used to steal cars in Avondale, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
WalletHub ranks Illinois as 2nd best state for drivers
Mom's boyfriend arrested after boy, 7, found dead
VIDEO: Boys' epic dance battle goes viral
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
Show More
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms committee for 2020 presidential run
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
More News