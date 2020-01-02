Elderly man from Kentucky missing on way to Illinois, at risk due to medical condition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly man from Louisville, Kentucky, with a medical condition that puts him at risk is missing after leaving to drive to Illinois, state police said.

The Louisville Kentucky Metro Police Department contacted Illinois State Police Wednesday to help find 83-year-old John Nicholson. Louisville police said Nicholson left his home in the 10000-block of Crooked Stick Court in Louisville at about 7 a.m. to drive to Bartlett. Police said he last used his debit card in Rensselaer at 10:30 a.m.

Police said he has a medical condition that puts him at risk, though they did not say what that condition is.

Nicholson is described as a white man 5 ft. 10 in. tall, about 200 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. Police said he wears glasses.

Police said he is driving a silver 2001 BMW 525 four-door sedan with Kentucky late 751ALK.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-379-1192 or call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bartlettkentuckyindianaelderlymissing manu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries licensed to sell weed
Weed Legalization Guide
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expy ID'd
Kids of slain anti-violence activist surprised with rent-free home, new car
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy but not as cold
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
Zoo fire kills more than 30 animals at start of new year
Chicago murder rate declines 13% in 2019 from previous year, police say
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
More TOP STORIES News