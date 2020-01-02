Elderly man from Kentucky missing on way to Illinois, at risk due to medical condition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly man from Louisville, Kentucky, with a medical condition that puts him at risk is missing after leaving to drive to Illinois, state police said.The Louisville Kentucky Metro Police Department contacted Illinois State Police Wednesday to help find 83-year-old John Nicholson. Louisville police said Nicholson left his home in the 10000-block of Crooked Stick Court in Louisville at about 7 a.m. to drive to Bartlett. Police said he last used his debit card in Rensselaer at 10:30 a.m.Police said he has a medical condition that puts him at risk, though they did not say what that condition is.Nicholson is described as a white man 5 ft. 10 in. tall, about 200 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. Police said he wears glasses.Police said he is driving a silver 2001 BMW 525 four-door sedan with Kentucky late 751ALK.If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-379-1192 or call 911.