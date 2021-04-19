fire death

Elderly woman killed in fire in Sauk Village home, officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Elderly woman killed in Sauk Village house fire, officials say

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly female resident died from a fire in Sauk Village Saturday night, according to officials.

Sauk Village Fire Department and Auto Aid Companies were dispatched around 8:47 p.m. and arrived to a heavy fire through the roof of a single-family residential home, said Fire Chief Stephen in a statement.

One occupant was outside of the residence and informed fire crews that his wide was still trapped inside the home. Fire personnel tried to locate the woman but had to evacuate the home when the heavy fire overcame the crews.

One firefighter experienced a minor injury from a small explosion. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

"Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the victim," the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoissauk villageelderly womanfatal firefirehouse firefire deathfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE DEATH
2 killed, another seriously injured in separate Chicago fires
Firefighter trapped in assisted living home blaze found dead
Final report, timelapse video of deadly Des Plaines house fire
Funeral held for mother, 4 young girls killed in Des Plaines fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns girl, 7, killed in West Side shooting; man in serious condition
CPS HS students return to classrooms for first time in more than year
Closing arguments begin today in Derek Chauvin trial
Mars helicopter successfully completes historic first flight
Chicago opens vaccinations to all residents 16 and older Monday
24 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Adam Toledo Peace March in Little Village draws thousands after teen killed by police
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot addresses resignation rumors
Person of interest in custody after 3 killed, at least 3 injured in Kenosha bar shooting, officials say
American Idol: Here are the top 9!
South Side student accepted to 25 colleges earns $1M in scholarships
Chicago Weather: Cooler with few light showers Monday
More TOP STORIES News