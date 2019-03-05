Elgin man charged with 5th DUI after falling asleep in Taco Bell drive-thru

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man from northwest suburban Elgin was charged with his fifth DUI offense after passing out in his vehicle at a Taco Bell drive-thru Sunday morning.ABC7 Eyewitness News partner The Daily Herald reports Fredi Hernandez was driving on a suspended license and without insurance.Police said they discovered Hernandez asleep, waiting to order his food.He allegedly smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and had a clear bag of suspected marijuana on his passenger seat.Hernandez is due in court Friday.