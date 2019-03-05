Elgin man charged with 5th DUI after falling asleep in Taco Bell drive-thru

Fredi Hernandez.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man from northwest suburban Elgin was charged with his fifth DUI offense after passing out in his vehicle at a Taco Bell drive-thru Sunday morning.

ABC7 Eyewitness News partner The Daily Herald reports Fredi Hernandez was driving on a suspended license and without insurance.

Police said they discovered Hernandez asleep, waiting to order his food.

He allegedly smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and had a clear bag of suspected marijuana on his passenger seat.

Hernandez is due in court Friday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
elginduitaco bellalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man found badly beaten on CTA Red Line train
3 women used pepper spray in South Loop attempted robbery, police say
Paczki Day: Celebrating Mardi Gras
4 accused of ripping boy from grandpa's arms outside day care
Broadway musical 'Frozen' coming to Chicago
Forbes: Kylie Jenner is youngest self-made billionaire
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Show More
Naperville girl gets Chuck E Cheese to change game
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
State moves to shut day care where toddler was thrown
Parents charged in death of 3-year-old daughter
More affordable housing added to Lincoln Yards development plan
More TOP STORIES News