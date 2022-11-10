Elmhurst postal worker charged with stealing over 100 checks worth $40K from mail along his route

Prosecutors said the postal worker stole 117 checks totaling $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route.

ELMHURST, Ill. -- A postal carrier is charged with stealing thousands of dollars in checks from the mail along his route in west suburban Elmhurst.

DuPage County prosecutors said Keevon Dockery, 22, stole more than 100 checks totaling $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route.

Police said they saw Dockery leave three mail bins in a wooded area near his route.

Dockery has been charged with five counts of identity theft and one count of aggravated identity theft.

A judge set bond for Dockery at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.