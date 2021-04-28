shelter in place

Elmhurst University lockdown lifted after person with gun reported on campus

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- The lockdown at Elmhurst University was lifted shortly after 6 p.m. after a person with a gun was reported on campus.

Students were told to shelter in place for about two hours Wednesday afternoon starting at about 4 p.m. after university officials said an armed person was reported near Dinkmeyer residence hall and then, about half an hour later, near Niebuhr residence hall.

There were no reports at any point of shots fired. Elmhurst police officers searched the buildings on campus before declaring an all clear.
As a precaution, York High School was briefly placed on soft lockdown, but it was lifted as of 5:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.
