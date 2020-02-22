'American Ninja Warrior Junior' will soon feature 4 kids from Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Four kids from Naperville will soon be on national television.
They've been selected to appear on the show, "American Ninja Warrior Junior," according to our news partner the Daily Herald.
Emerson Hebel is one of the four.
Emerson's training partner, Neil Sekhri will be on the show Saturday night on Universal Kids.
The show documents kids working their way through challenging obstacle courses, illustrating their strength.
There's even an Ultimate Ninjas gym in Naperville that includes obstacle and agility courses. It's for both children and adults.
