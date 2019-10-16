Employee shot inside Alsip Wendy's, suspect in custody

By Alexis McAdams
ALSIP, Ill. (WLS) -- An employee was shot inside a Wendy's restaurant in south suburban Alsip Tuesday night and a suspect is in custody, police said.

There was a heavy police presence inside the Wendy's at 111th Street and Cicero Avenue. Police responded at about 10:10 p.m. and found a female employee was wounded in her leg.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and a person is in custody with charges pending, police said.
