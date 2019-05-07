Arts & Entertainment

ABC 's Strahan and Sara surprise Flowers For Dreams owners with lunch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's Day is Sunday and one Chicago florist is busy filling three thousand orders, and every bouquet benefits a local charity.

To say thank you for all their hard work and their commitment to giving back, ABC's Strahand and Sara surprised the owners of Flowers For Dreams with lunch from their favorite restaurant Nini's Deli.

Steven Dyme and Jo Dickstein started their business when they were 19 years' old, selling flowers at graduation ceremonies.

"For every bouquet we sell to a parents we would donate a backpack complete with school supplies to a student in need," Dyme said.

They continue that tradition by donating twenty five percent of their profits to local charities.

"Now today we have donated nearly 500 thousand dollars just around half a million dollars to over 50 charities around the Chicagoland and Milwaukee area just on the sale of flowers," Dickstein said.

Strahan and Sara airs weekdays at 12 p.m. on ABC7.
