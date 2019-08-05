American Idol Chicago audition to be held at Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The location of Chicago's American Idol auditions was announced Monday.The show is currently on a cross-country audition tour that kicked off in Brooklyn, New York, on July 23. Singers who want to appear on the show can audition in person at these open call auditions, submit audition videos online, or on social media with the hashtag #TheNextIdol.Chicago's open call audition will be held on September 21 at Wintrust Arena, located at 200 East Cermak Road.You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Full details eligibility requirements, submissions forms, terms and conditions and specific audition locations can be found by clicking here.