NYC-based artist unveils Kanye West statue at Sneakertopia

By Sir Lex Kennedy
CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Artist David Weeks NYC has unveiled his most recent work, which is inspired by his strongest influence, Kanye West, exclusively at Sneakertopia in Culver City.

The five foot sculpture of West's head expresses various emotions an artist goes through. The piece will be on display at the Sneakertopia pop up at Howard Hughes LA until March 1, and then it will travel across the country for viewing.

"The Front is the centerpiece, it's like really stern looking, go to the right and he's a little upset, and you get the back and he's really happy and then you get to the right and he's really holy," Weeks NYC described. "A lot of people don't believe in God until he does something for you, so he's wearing a crown of thorns."

The N.S.E. West statue is a stunning work of art that is available for purchase by West, and West only, for $50,000. Although West wasn't on hand for the unveiling, Weeks NYC and his team are confident that he will purchase the statue after it tours the country.

Fans and supporters of both artists can purchase a mini replica of the statue at Sneakertopia in the David Weeks NYC merch area at the pop up. Lucky fans may even see David Weeks NYC on their next visit, as he has been popping up on random days to do signings and take photos with fans and the statue.

Fans local to the area can visit Sneakertopia before March 1 to see this larger-than-life statue in the flesh.
