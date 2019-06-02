Arts of Life celebrates abilities, creativity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For nearly two decades Arts of Life has been dedicated to providing artists with varying abilities a space to do the work they love."We do everything like painting, art making," said David Krueger, an artist at Arts of Life.Arts of Life is a non-profit art studio that supports adult artists with developmental and intellectual disabilities."We really want to support our artists being independent, professional artists," said Vincent Uribe, the art director for Arts of Life. "We provide studio space and supplies for them to come in and make work."Arts of Life gives more than 60 people the chance to hone their craft at its two locations on the city's near West Side and in north suburban Glenview."We support their practice in whatever it is that they want to make; whatever subjects materials and mediums they want to explore," Uribe said. "We also support the professional development in getting their work documented, getting exhibition opportunities not only in our galleries here but also in galleries and museums around Chicagoland and around the country."Each artist brings their own style and technique to the studio."I think I am an artist. I know what I'm doing," Krueger said. "There is no mistakes doing artwork.""I'm really into abstract," said artist Alysha Kostelny. "I like being able to come here, and this is like a home away from home."It's a place to call home and to achieve their greatest dreams."Just to be in some type of art museum... I think that would be really cool for some of my pieces," Kostelny said.Arts of Life Benefit Auction 2019Sunday, June 25-8 p.mThe Robey Hall Location: 2022 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL, USAAmanda Gantner - Nikole Heusman - Ben Marcus + David Krueger - Hubert Posey - Tim Stone - Allison Wade + Susan PasowiczLeslie Baum - Robert Burnier - Jessica Campbell - Caroline Wells Chandler - Dan Devening - Cody Hudson - Joseph Kraft - Melissa Leandro - Tony Lewis - Noel Morical - Paul Sepuya - Leonard Suryajaya - Cody Tumblin - and MORE