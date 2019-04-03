'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record

A mere six hours after tickets went on sale, movie ticket retailer Fandango tweeted that Avengers: Endgame had already surpassed the amount of ticket sales in the first 24 hours for previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
#AvengersEndgame gave The Force Awakens the *snap* as the top-selling pre-sale title in the first 24 hours.— Fandango (@Fandango) April 2, 2019
(notice the perfect balance of the top 5?) pic.twitter.com/BwYAOQekf3
"I have never seen anything like this," Fandango managing editor Erik Davis wrote on Twitter of the news, calling the pre-sale pace "groundbreaking."
Rounding out Fandango's top five were Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and, thankfully for those who love symmetry, Avengers: Infinity War.
The six-hour time period is particularly impressive considering many fans didn't buy tickets during that time because they couldn't. Both Fandango and AMC experienced crashes that prevented fans from buying tickets, leading to some rather amusing jokes.
#AvengersEngame— Verture.Ent (@IMMEND_Patreon) April 2, 2019
AMC Theaters & Fandango putting the Avengers tickets on sale: pic.twitter.com/tJFr9rYPJX
me trying to get into every crashed website that's selling Endgame tickets pic.twitter.com/VJOmGoaaNj— czar (@gesar_currola) April 2, 2019
When you're trying to buy Avengers: End Game tickets and every screening is full#AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/nNuRON3QHO— Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) April 2, 2019
successfully booking tickets for endgame was more challenging than the avengers actually defeating thanos— Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) April 2, 2019
Avengers: Endgame will pick up where Avengers: Infinity War left off after (spoiler alert) villain Thanos collected the Infinity Stones and turned half the universe's population to dust. It will be the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
RELATED: Disney, Marvel movies hitting the big screen in 2019
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26 with opening night showings on Thursday, April 25.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.