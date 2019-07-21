movie news

'Avengers: Endgame' surpasses 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time

By Mark Osborne, ABC News
SAN DIEGO -- Move aside, Na'vi, the Avengers are coming through.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, told a packed audience at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H that "Avengers: Endgame" had officially passed "Avatar" to become the top-grossing movie of all time with this weekend's ticket sales.

"Thanks to you, 'Avengers: Endgame' is the biggest film of all time," he told the rabid crowd, which had gathered to hear announcements about Marvel's phase 4 films.

"Avengers: Endgame" will take in an estimated $1.28 million domestic total this weekend, according to Deadline, which will easily push it past the mark set by "Avatar" when it was released in December 2009. The film took in $2.778 billion in its worldwide run.

With the box office from this weekend, it will easily surpass "Avatar" and ring up at least $2.78 billion.

"Avengers: Endgame" got a boost when it was re-released in theaters in late June after it initially premiered on April 26. The film wrapped up many of the storylines from the first three films -- featuring an assemblage of many of Marvel Comics' biggest superheroes -- and marked the final appearances of many long-time franchise stars.

SEE ALSO: Marvel president announces 2-time Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali is 'Blade'

"Avatar" features the story of the Na'vi, a species that lived on the planet Pandora, which was being slowly destroyed in the not-so-distant future by a mining company trying to find resources for a barren Earth.

Despite a long layoff, director James Cameron will bring two sequels to the "Avatar" universe in 2021 and 2023, released by 20th Century Fox.

Cameron tipped his cap to "Avengers: Endgame" earlier this year when it blew past "Avatar"'s domestic record in less than two weeks.

"Titanic," released in 1997, was the record holder prior to "Avatar" and still remains at No. 3 on the list at $2.187 billion. The disaster flick was also directed by Cameron.

Meanwhile, actress Zoe Saldana stars in both "Avatar" and the "Avengers" series, meaning she's appeared in three of the top 5 movies of all time. She's slated to appear in "Avatar 2" and "Avatar 3," too.

Marvel announced a whole new slate of films in its universe on Saturday.

Among the announcements were a reboot of "Blade," starring Mahershala Ali as the titular character, and Natalie Portman taking over the role of Thor. Also, the studio announced "The Eternals," starring Angelina Jolie. All three stars have won an Academy Award in their careers.

ABC News' Jason Nathanson contributed to this report from San Diego.

ABC, 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios are all part of The Walt Disney Company.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesbusinessdisneymovie newsmarvelcomic con
RELATED
Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel's Phase 4
MOVIE NEWS
'Lion King' cast talks reinventing beloved classic 'Hakuna Matata'
Beyonce, Harry & Meghan walk the carpet at 'Lion King' London premiere
Actress Lashana Lynch to play 007 in new Bond movie
Lea Michele set to star in new holiday movie on ABC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-294
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd
12YO girl shot in Avondale after father gets in argument
Beach Hazard alert issued for Lake Michigan through Tuesday morning
Puerto Rico: Thousands gather at governor's mansion, demand resignation
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
1 injured in shooting on I-57, inbound lanes reopen
Show More
REPORT: Equifax to pay $700 million in breach settlement
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, rainy Sunday
Boy, 3, falls from 3rd floor window in Lincoln Park
REPORT: YouTube to pay multimillion dollar fine over handling of kids' data
17-year-old shot in Little Village
More TOP STORIES News