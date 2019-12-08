Arts & Entertainment

Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch 'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney dead at 85

Caroll Spinney entertains children during "Sesame Street: A Celebration Of 40 Years Of Life On The Street" at Barnes & Noble on Nov. 12, 2009, in New York. (Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

Caroll Spinney, the television puppeteer known for his work as Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on the long-running show "Sesame Street," died Sunday, the show announced. He was 85.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Sesame Workshop said Spinney had been living with dystonia, a neurological condition that can cause uncontrollable muscle contractions, "for some time."

Spinney voiced and operated the two characters from their inception in 1969 when he was 36, and performed them almost exclusively into his 80s on the PBS kids' television show that later moved to HBO.

As Big Bird, Spinney traveled to China with legendary entertainer Bob Hope, danced with the Rockettes, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was recognized as a Library of Congress Living Legend, according to Sesame Workshop.

"Before I came to 'Sesame Street,' I didn't feel like what I was doing was very important," Spinney said when he announced his retirement in 2018. "Big Bird helped me find my purpose."

Sesame Workshop said of Spinney's legacy: "Caroll was an artistic genius whose kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street from its earliest days in 1969 through five decades, and his legacy here at Sesame Workshop and in the cultural firmament will be unending. His enormous talent and outsized heart were perfectly suited to playing the larger-than-life yellow bird who brought joy to generations of children and countless fans of all ages around the world, and his lovably cantankerous grouch gave us all permission to be cranky once in a while."

Spinney is survived by his wife Debra as well as his children and grandchildren.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconnecticuttelevisionu.s. & worldsesame street
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering seizure
2 arrested after armed carjacking leads to crash on Northwest Side
Trio charged in DuPage Co. home invasions
FBI says it presumes Pensacola base shooting was act of terrorism
Baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids
Someone ate $120K banana installation sold at Art Basel Miami
Adaptive Climbing Group builds inclusive community
Show More
Navy, families recount heroics of fallen sailors in shooting
Cool off with 'Curling and Cocktails' at The Gwen Hotel
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild Sunday
Retired pastor released on bond was 'blacked out' at time of fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Inmate escapes from Grundy County Jail
More TOP STORIES News