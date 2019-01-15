Billy Idol to headline Naperville Ribfest

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --Billy Idol has been announced as a headliner for the annual Naperville Ribfest this summer.
Idol will perform at Knock Park on Wednesday, July 3.
"Billy Idol has always been ahead of his time. He's unique and talented", says Pete Paulsen, co-chair of 2019 Ribfest, "and this is his first performance at Ribfest. We're planning for a big night."
Tickets for Ribfest go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at ribfest.net.
Last year, performers included Pit Bull and Steven Tyler.
ABC7 is a sponsor of Ribfest.