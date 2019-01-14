ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Brendan Coyle, of 'Downton Abbey,' performs at Goodman Theater in 'St. Nicholas'

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Brendan Coyle plays a theater critic with vampire friends in "St. Nicholas," which is playing at the Goodman Theater until Jan. 27.

By and Marsha Jordan
Actor Brendan Coyle, known best as Mr. Bates from "Downton Abbey," is making his Chicago theater debut.

Coyle played a lame valet that made ladies swoon in "Downton Abbey," but will now play a broke-down theater critic with vampire friends in Conor McPherson's "St. Nicholas" at the Goodman Theatre.

"He then becomes something of a recruit for this coven," Coyle said of his character. "And it's a very modern day take for vampirism."

The play - a two hour monologue - is not particularly kind to theater critics.

"There's something about the metaphor, the vampiric metaphor, you suck on the life blood of other artists," Coyle said.

This is Coyle's first turn on a Chicago stage.

"It's a great theater town, we know this to be a great theatre town, thankfully they extended an invitation," he said.

Coyle scored an Emmy nomination during the 6 seasons of "Downton Abbey" as John Bates. He also became an unlikely sex symbol.

And yes, Mr. Bates is appearing in the new "Downton Abbey" feature film that will hit screens in September.

"St. Nicholas" runs at the Goodman Theatre through Jan 27.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheateractortelevisionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mickiael Ward, convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death, sentenced to 84 years in prison
Charging documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
Man, 22, fatally shot in Roselle
Federal employees feel effects of working without pay
$1,500 studio is rented to 2 cats, not people
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Polish mayor dies after being stabbed in heart on stage
Show More
3 charged in robbery of DePaul student on West Side
Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Ariz.
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
US approved thousands of child bride requests
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
More News