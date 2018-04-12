ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears thanks 'amazing fans' on 20-year anniversary of hit '...Baby One More Time'

In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

It's been 20 years since "...Baby One More Time" hit the airwaves, and Britney Spears made sure everyone felt old on Tuesday.

The pop star, who became a global sensation when the song was released on Oct. 23, 1998, tweeted a sweet tribute to her fans on the anniversary.

"It's hard to put into words what today means to me... 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!" she said.



The former Mousketeer included a 32-second clip showing some behind the scenes footage of her school-girl themed music video that was filmed at Venice High School in Los Angeles.

"So much has happened since then... but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1," she said.

"...Baby One More Time" reached No. 1 in dozens of countries around the world that year.
