Chadwick Boseman once shared why it'd be 'meaningful' to be honored by the Academy

By Candice Williams via GMA
Praise for best actor Oscar nominee Chadwick Boseman

LOS ANGELES -- There's no question Chadwick Boseman left an indelible mark on Hollywood.

The late actor, who died at the age of 43 in August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, has been posthumously nominated for a best actor Oscar for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

During a press run in 2018 for "Black Panther," Boseman told ABC Audio the significance of being recognized by the Academy for his work.

"I think it would be -- it's meaningful any time any film is acknowledged," he said. "And any part of a film -- whether it be behind the scenes, design, director, performers -- is always meaningful to be acknowledged by the Academy."

Boseman is the seventh actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nod. If he wins, he would follow in the footsteps of Peter Finch for "Network" in 1977 and Heath Ledger for "The Dark Knight" in 2009.

Boseman said "being a part of the Academy" gave him a certain understanding of just how important the Oscars race is.

"Because ... I know the caliber of people that are in there," he said. "And that actually vote and care about this art form that we do."

