Arts & Entertainment

Chicago police officer joins street musician for improvised duet while out on patrol

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A street musician in Chicago recently collaborated with a police officer who dropped by while he was out on patrol.

Erik Pelligrino said he often plays his piano outside on the weekends, sometimes near ABC7's studios downtown.

On Saturday night, a Chicago police officer stopped by and decided to join Pelligrino on the keys.

A large crowd gathered to watch them play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagopianomusicpolice officerchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody, officer recovering after Saturday shooting
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses not allowed to return after strike
2 killed in shooting at Roseland barbershop identified
Youth boxing program teaches life skills
Indiana man accused of pointing gun at motorist while driving on I-394
Sinkhole opens in street on South Side
Woman charged with promoting prostitution from massage parlor
Show More
Who won Emmy Awards tonight: List of winners
World leaders meet on Houston stage
Man, 45, killed in Hermosa hit and run
5 charged in Crestwood drug raid
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms overnight
More TOP STORIES News