Chicago police officer joins street musician for improvised duet while out on patrol

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A street musician in Chicago recently collaborated with a police officer who dropped by while he was out on patrol.
Erik Pelligrino said he often plays his piano outside on the weekends, sometimes near ABC7's studios downtown.
On Saturday night, a Chicago police officer stopped by and decided to join Pelligrino on the keys.
A large crowd gathered to watch them play.
