M.A.D.D. Rhythms Chicago celebrates Black History Month with tap dance videos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- M.A.D.D. Rhythms is celebrating Black History Month by launching two new videos. M.A.D.D. Rhythms is a tap dance collective. The group hopes to start conversations through the videos, about understanding Black culture and the influence of tap dance on Black culture. Dreams and Nightmares " launched on Feb. 15.The second video "Rhythm Symphony" launches on Sunday. The video will honor African culture with a nod to "Coming to America." It launches just ahead of the debut of "Coming 2 America" on Amazon Prime.The tap dance video will be available on M.A.D.D. Rhythms' YouTube page