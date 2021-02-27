M.A.D.D. Rhythms Chicago celebrates Black History Month with tap dance videos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- M.A.D.D. Rhythms is celebrating Black History Month by launching two new videos.
M.A.D.D. Rhythms is a tap dance collective. The group hopes to start conversations through the videos, about understanding Black culture and the influence of tap dance on Black culture.
"Dreams and Nightmares" launched on Feb. 15.
The second video "Rhythm Symphony" launches on Sunday. The video will honor African culture with a nod to "Coming to America." It launches just ahead of the debut of "Coming 2 America" on Amazon Prime.
The tap dance video will be available on M.A.D.D. Rhythms' YouTube page.
