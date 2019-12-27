Arts & Entertainment

Countdown Chicago 2020 on ABC7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7's New Year's Eve celebration, a Chicago tradition for the past 28 years, is still going strong! COUNTDOWN CHICAGO, the city's longest running, and most popular local New Year's Eve show, will once again ring in the New Year on Tuesday, December 31st at 11:08 PM!

COUNTDOWN CHICAGO was one of the most watched local programs in Chicago in 2019! The countdown to 2020 special will feature five unique and exciting locations in and around town with some of the hottest parties, musical talent, dancers, and fireworks making ABC 7 the place Chicagoans want to be at Midnight!

December 31, 1991 marked the beginning of ABC 7's annual broadcast of New Year's Eve specials.

ABC 7's Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco, two of Chicago's most recognized broadcasters, will team up for their 19th stint as co-hosts ushering in the New Year for Chicagoans. Janet and Mark will be live from the LIPS, the opulent Vegas-style "drag wonderland." Ryan Chiaverini and Val Warner, co-hosts of ABC 7's Windy City LIVE, will be live from Teatro Zinzanni, a whirlwind of cabaret, cirque and comedy and will feature amazing performances. Hosea Sanders will be stepping out in Tinley Park with some of the area's most phenomenal steppers. Liz Nagy will capture the excitement of the night, live at the Abbington in Glen Ellyn.
And in an encore performance, that last year had social media all a twitter, Terrell Brown and Cheryl Scott dazzle with a show-stopping dance number.

And as always, ABC 7 will be ringing in the New Year with grand finale fireworks.

Matt Knutson is the executive producer of ABC 7 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN CHICAGO 2020.
