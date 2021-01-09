Chicago Symphony Orchestra launches digital concert series with new performances amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Symphony Orchestra launched a digital concert series online with episodes for on-demand streaming while in-person performances are on hold.
"These are all newly recorded performances that we've been doing. Obviously, given the current Chicago COVID-19 guidelines, we're not able to have live concerts, so we've been doing some recording sessions at our hall smaller groups," Stephanie Jeong, associate concertmaster at CSO.
There will be two new performances airing this month on the 14th and 28th throughout January, according to Joeng. There have been 10 episodes called CSO sessions so far, Joeng added.
"Performing socially distanced has presented its own set of challenges, and performing without an audience is also a very different vibe and feeling. It's really shown all of us musicians that the audience really pays an important role in our concerts, and not just us performing on stage, so we're really excited for the day we can finally have the audience in the hall way with us and perform not socially distanced as we turn back to normal," Joeng said.
Visit CSO.tv to find more information on the CSO series.
