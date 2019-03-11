Arts & Entertainment

Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians go on strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Musicians for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are on strike Monday.

Musicians walked out Sunday night and released a statement saying they won't return until a deal is reached on a new contract.

"We have been clear from the beginning that we will not accept a contract that diminishes the well-being of members or imperils the future of the orchestra," says Steve Lester, bassist and Chair of the Musicians of the CSO negotiating committee. "As of today, the Musicians of the CSO are on-strike." Lester adds: "Beginning at 8am on Monday morning, March 11, picket lines will stretch across all of the doors of Orchestra Hall through 8pm daily until a contract that is fair to the musicians is reached. It is requested that no orchestra, performer or patron cross the line."

Pension benefits have been a major point of disagreement.

Helen Zell, the chair of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, released a statement saying, "The CSO Board of Trustees is responsible for the financial well-being of the Association that governs the Orchestra. We know the financial facts and challenges, and we know that if a change is not made to retirement benefits, there is risk to sustaining the CSO. We have witnessed other organizations that did not act soon enough to address pension issues, and as a result, they suffered devastating consequences. We are committed to offering a retirement plan and other benefits that provide our exceptional musicians the secure retirement that they deserve as well as protect the CSO for future generations."
