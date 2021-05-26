disneyland

Disneyland to allow out-of-state visitors starting June 15

EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland can expand capacity under the yellow tier

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland and California Adventure plan to start allowing visitors from outside the state to attend starting June 15, the parks announced Wednesday.

The wider opening coincides with the day that the state of California is lifting most restrictions on capacity and physical distancing at businesses and group gatherings throughout the state, following a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations.

While Disneyland reopened to visitors in late April, it has only been allowing residents of the state of California - in groups of no more than three households - to attend for now. It was initially also restricting capacity to 25%.

RELATED: Disneyland, California Adventure reopen - here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

The "Happiest Place on Earth" reopened Friday, bringing back the magic of Disneyland and California Adventure after an unprecedented 13-month closure.



Guests will still be required to wear a mask while visiting the theme parks.

Disneyland also notes that the state of California "strongly recommends" but does not require guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering theme parks.

To enter, guests need a ticket and a theme park reservation for the same park on the same date.

Details about ticketing and reservations can be found here on the DisneyParks blog.

There will also be some new attractions opening at the park complex this summer, including the Avengers Campus at California Adventure on June 4. The Paradise Pier hotel will reopen on June 15 and the Disneyland Hotel reopens on July 2.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parksouthern californiadisneylandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100
Disney to increase park capacity
Disneyland reopens to excited fans, flag-raising after 13-month closure
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle reawakens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
Supt. Brown outlines new CPD foot chase policy
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking in Avondale
Madigan's former chief of staff indicted for allegedly lying to grand jury
Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
Show More
Help name this adorable baby orangutan!
Northbrook police searching backyard for clues in 1982 cold case
LIVE: City Council delays vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive after DuSable
Executive Producer Tony Shute looks back at career on final day at ABC 7
IL reports 1,139 COVID-19 case, 27 deaths
More TOP STORIES News