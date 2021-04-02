easter

Easter ideas for teens can include these hot new toys

Easter 2021 could be much more fun with these new items
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Easter gifts for teens can include these hot new toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is not too late to grab gifts for those Easter Baskets, or maybe you need a few ideas to refresh the fun at home before summer.

Adrienne Appell, Toy Trends specialist from the Toy Association, joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to help.

RELATED: Stray dog steals purple unicorn toy - repeatedly - from Dollar General; then gets adopted

Here's what she had to offer:

"Blue's Clues and You" Action Bubble Blower, ages 3+, $12.99

  • Based on the new Nickelodeon preschool series "Blue's Clues & You."

  • The bubble blower features a fully sculpted Blue's Clues body

  • Just press the button and Blue will blow continuous bubbles

  • Includes 4 fl. oz. premium bubble solution


    • 4Fun ChangeUp, B4 Adventure, ages 3+, $129.00

  • Portable game console that includes six different game boards and can be played indoors or outdoors.

  • Game boards included are: Tic-Tac-Toe, Skee Bag, Poker, Football Frenzy, Shuffleboard and Cornhole.


  • Two legs can be used as a kickstand to elevate the console to play Tic-Tac-Toe, Skee Bag, Poker Pass, Football Frenzy and Cornhole.

  • Game console can also be flattened in order to play Shuffle Board.

  • Durable and water-resistant


    • Jenga Giant, Art's Ideas, ages 12+, $169.95

  • Jenga Giant JS7 is the biggest authentic hardwood Jenga game ever sold

  • It stacks up to over 5-feet high in play

  • Each block is nearly 15 times the volume of classic Jenga block

  • There's also a new version - Jenga Giant JS6 that stacks to over 4-feet high, and is for 8 years and up, so perfect for families and it's under $100 and comes with the heavy-duty carry bag


    • EverDreamerz, PLAYMOBIL, ages 7+, $5.99

  • A line of collectible PLAYMOBIL characters called the EverDreamerz. There's Rosalee, Viona, Edwina, Clare and Starleen. When the girls find a magical amulet, a portal opens into another universe, to the land of their dreams.

  • There are three dream collections: Candy World, Comic World, and Music World (new!).

  • There are 12 surprise collectible characters in each collection. Each character comes with an individual charm and other surprises hidden inside.


    • Spring Float with Hyper-Flate Valve, Swimways, 15+, $14.99

  • Dive into relaxation with the Swimways brand Spring Float, the incredibly comfortable, fabric-covered floats that now feature brand new, patent-pending, Hyper-Flate Valve technology.

  • Its unique, Hyper-Flate Valve is engineered to increase airflow, inflating, and deflating 3x faster.

  • You don't even have to put your mouth to the valve to inflate.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmentchicagolooptoyseaster
    Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    EASTER
    Aurora vaccination site converted to state-run facility
    Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
    Pastors prepare message to remove vaccine hesitancy on Easter
    Peeps are back with a vengeance, just in time for Easter
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LIVE: Car rams Capitol barricade; 2 officers injured, suspect shot
    Chicago shooting: Family of boy killed by CPD in Little Village wants justice
    Man charged in murder of Chicago girl, 11, fatally shot at gas station
    Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says
    'This is overdue': Gerald Reed's mom prepares for son's release after 30 years
    IL reports 3,235 new COVID cases, 24 deaths
    Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
    Show More
    Indiana HS students lead groundbreaking COVID-19 antibodies study
    18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
    2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
    Chicago police investigating South Side car dealership break-in
    Fake COVID vaccine cards a hot commodity on dark web
    More TOP STORIES News