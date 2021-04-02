Easter ideas for teens can include these hot new toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is not too late to grab gifts for those Easter Baskets, or maybe you need a few ideas to refresh the fun at home before summer.
Adrienne Appell, Toy Trends specialist from the Toy Association, joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to help.RELATED: Stray dog steals purple unicorn toy - repeatedly - from Dollar General; then gets adopted
Here's what she had to offer:"Blue's Clues and You" Action Bubble Blower, ages 3+, $12.99Based on the new Nickelodeon preschool series "Blue's Clues & You." The bubble blower features a fully sculpted Blue's Clues bodyJust press the button and Blue will blow continuous bubblesIncludes 4 fl. oz. premium bubble solution4Fun ChangeUp, B4 Adventure, ages 3+, $129.00Portable game console that includes six different game boards and can be played indoors or outdoors. Game boards included are: Tic-Tac-Toe, Skee Bag, Poker, Football Frenzy, Shuffleboard and Cornhole. Two legs can be used as a kickstand to elevate the console to play Tic-Tac-Toe, Skee Bag, Poker Pass, Football Frenzy and Cornhole. Game console can also be flattened in order to play Shuffle Board. Durable and water-resistantJenga Giant, Art's Ideas, ages 12+, $169.95 Jenga Giant JS7 is the biggest authentic hardwood Jenga game ever soldIt stacks up to over 5-feet high in playEach block is nearly 15 times the volume of classic Jenga blockThere's also a new version - Jenga Giant JS6 that stacks to over 4-feet high, and is for 8 years and up, so perfect for families and it's under $100 and comes with the heavy-duty carry bag EverDreamerz, PLAYMOBIL, ages 7+, $5.99A line of collectible PLAYMOBIL characters called the EverDreamerz. There's Rosalee, Viona, Edwina, Clare and Starleen. When the girls find a magical amulet, a portal opens into another universe, to the land of their dreams. There are three dream collections: Candy World, Comic World, and Music World (new!). There are 12 surprise collectible characters in each collection. Each character comes with an individual charm and other surprises hidden inside.Spring Float with Hyper-Flate Valve, Swimways, 15+, $14.99Dive into relaxation with the Swimways brand Spring Float, the incredibly comfortable, fabric-covered floats that now feature brand new, patent-pending, Hyper-Flate Valve technology. Its unique, Hyper-Flate Valve is engineered to increase airflow, inflating, and deflating 3x faster.You don't even have to put your mouth to the valve to inflate.
