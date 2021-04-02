Easter ideas for teens can include these hot new toys

Based on the new Nickelodeon preschool series "Blue's Clues & You."

The bubble blower features a fully sculpted Blue's Clues body

Just press the button and Blue will blow continuous bubbles

Includes 4 fl. oz. premium bubble solution

Portable game console that includes six different game boards and can be played indoors or outdoors.

Game boards included are: Tic-Tac-Toe, Skee Bag, Poker, Football Frenzy, Shuffleboard and Cornhole.

Two legs can be used as a kickstand to elevate the console to play Tic-Tac-Toe, Skee Bag, Poker Pass, Football Frenzy and Cornhole.

Game console can also be flattened in order to play Shuffle Board.

Durable and water-resistant

Jenga Giant JS7 is the biggest authentic hardwood Jenga game ever sold

It stacks up to over 5-feet high in play

Each block is nearly 15 times the volume of classic Jenga block

There's also a new version - Jenga Giant JS6 that stacks to over 4-feet high, and is for 8 years and up, so perfect for families and it's under $100 and comes with the heavy-duty carry bag

A line of collectible PLAYMOBIL characters called the EverDreamerz. There's Rosalee, Viona, Edwina, Clare and Starleen. When the girls find a magical amulet, a portal opens into another universe, to the land of their dreams.

There are three dream collections: Candy World, Comic World, and Music World (new!).

There are 12 surprise collectible characters in each collection. Each character comes with an individual charm and other surprises hidden inside.

Dive into relaxation with the Swimways brand Spring Float, the incredibly comfortable, fabric-covered floats that now feature brand new, patent-pending, Hyper-Flate Valve technology.

Its unique, Hyper-Flate Valve is engineered to increase airflow, inflating, and deflating 3x faster.

You don't even have to put your mouth to the valve to inflate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is not too late to grab gifts for those Easter Baskets, or maybe you need a few ideas to refresh the fun at home before summer.Adrienne Appell, Toy Trends specialist from the Toy Association, joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to help.Here's what she had to offer: