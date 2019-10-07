fortnite

Fortnite is 'as addictive as cocaine,' ruins children's lives, parents say in lawsuit

The popular video game Fortnite has been a pop culture sensation since it was released in 2017, spurring a line of viral videos, dances and merchandise.

Now a new lawsuit claims the game is "as addictive as cocaine."

Fortnite, created by Cary-based Epic Games, was intentionally created to be "as addictive as possible" according to a lawsuit filed by a Canadian attorney. The case stems from parents' claims that the game ruined their children's lives.

The parents are citing a study finding that the game causes the brain to release dopamine, having a drug-like effect.

SEE ALSO: Epic Games announces expansion of Cary headquarters
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfortnitevideo game
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORTNITE
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Experiment looks at effects of Fortnite on kid's brain
Prince Harry calls for ban on 'Fortnite'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Skokie mom says gas bill tripled after signing with 3rd party energy company
VIDEO: Thieves steal ATM from Wicker Park tobacco shop
Police warn of pick pockets on downtown CTA platforms
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Gun violence survivor stays determined 10 years after shooting left him paralyzed
4 teens tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
VIDEO: Chatty Calif. drive-thru worker frustrates customers
Show More
5-month-old Indiana girl dies of blunt force head injuries
Chicago tops Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards for best big city
Mom celebrates as daughter with Cerebral Palsy walks unaided
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, seasonably cool Monday
Chicago gay rights leader dies at 70
More TOP STORIES News