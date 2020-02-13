lgbtq

Queer Freeform original movie 'The Thing About Harry' is the "new normal" rom-com

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli stars alongside Niko Terho in a new romantic comedy that just happens to be queer.

"The Thing About Harry" follows high school enemies, uber-jock Harry (Niko Terho) and out-and-proud Sam (Jake Borelli), who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend's engagement party on Valentine's Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship, with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing, leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives

The film features a diverse (and queer-inclusive) cast and creative team. In addition to Borelli and Terho, the movie also features "Dancing With The Stars" alum Karamo Brown and is co-written and directed by Peter Page of "The Fosters."


"The Thing About Harry" will allow Borelli to reflect a different, and more humorous, side of the queer coming-of-age experience in his work. The Ohio-born actor came out as gay in November 2018 after a "Grey's Anatomy" episode in which his character, Dr. Levi Schmitt, experienced his first same-sex kiss.

"I knew that as a gay guy myself, I needed to come out to everyone so that when I entered a dialogue around this story, I could be as authentic as possible," Borelli told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid. "I'm in a position right now where I have a platform, and I think it's really important to be honest and to put myself out there so that other people don't feel as alone."

"The Thing About Harry" premiers on Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on Freeform.
