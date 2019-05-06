Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene

EMBED <>More Videos

'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene.

'Game of Thrones' fans are used to closely watching the screen for any clues as to what comes next, but Sunday night they spotted something else.

You can clearly see a Starbucks cup in an early scene featuring Daenerys and Jon Snow.

RELATED: Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston before the finale





Viewers on Twitter said they didn't know Winterfell had Starbucks.

Fans also spotted a few other continuity errors as well.


RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' memorabilia and archives housed at Texas A&M
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionstarbuckshbo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duchess Meghan in labor, Prince Harry by her side
Waukegan explosion: Search continues for missing worker; 3 others killed
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
2 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting on West Side
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
Home Chef, 84.51° to move into Old Post Office
Russia plane crash: Pilot says jet was struck by lightning
Show More
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on
Teen escapes from South Side police station
Boy sexually assaulted in Avalon Park: police
Girl, 11, missing from Lawndale
More TOP STORIES News