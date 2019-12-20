dancing with the stars

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown excited to be a part of 'Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020'

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- America's favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" featuring celebrity guests from the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars, including Mirrorball champion Hannah Brown from "The Bachelorette."

"I'm just going to have the best time," Brown said, when she takes to the stage in New York at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 28. "I'm just so excited to get out there and perform and just be in the moment."

Joining Hannah Brown are fellow celebrity contestants Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who was a last minute replacement on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars after her mother, supermodel Christie Brinkley was injured in a rehearsal.

The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of ballroom dance.

"This tour is incredible because we're pushing the boundaries every time," pro dancer Sasha Farber told On The Red Carpet. "We want to really make every tour felt different and this one has a special vibe to it".

"It's going to be epic," previous Mirrorball trophy winner Jenna Johnson said.

In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" kicks off Jan. 9 in Richmond, Virginia, and tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, visit dwtstour.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitioncelebritydancinghannah browndancing with the starsbacheloretteballroom dancingreality television
Copyright © 2019 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
James Van Der Beek reveals his wife suffered a miscarriage
'Dancing with the Stars' semifinals: Dance-by-dance recap
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 9: dance-by-dance recap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer found guilty in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Robbers pretending to be customers targeting taxi drivers on Near North Side, police say
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash; 4 injured
Share The Joy: Rogers Park food pantry serves community for decades
Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of missing Austin mom and baby
Show More
Man admits killing girlfriend on cruise ship
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 1 injured
Officials warn holiday travelers not to bring marijuana to O'Hare, Midway even after legalization
Car drags woman 75 yards during violent purse-snatching
2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
More TOP STORIES News