Harry Potter fanatic? 'Potted Potter' at the Broadway Playhouse is the show for you

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience" returns for a four-week engagement at the Broadway Playhouse, starting Wednesday.The show, which runs Wednesday through Jan. 5 at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., condenses all seven Harry Potter books into 70 comedic minutes.The show stars James Percy as Potter and Joseph Maudsley as everyone else and also invites audiences to engage with a real life game of Quidditch.Former BBC Television hosts Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner created the play.