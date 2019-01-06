BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is underway! See who's winning big during Hollywood's biggest party.
When nominations were announced in December, the dynamic duo at the center of the A Star Is Born remake was viewed as hot contenders. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor and Best Director, and Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song.
The film that scored the most nominations was Vice, a biopic about Dick Cheney.
Also faring well on the film side nomination-wise was The Favourite, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Comedy and whose three powerhouse stars -- Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz -- all nabbed nominations.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born
Willem DaFoe in At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close in The Wife
Lady Gaga in A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman in Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike in A Private War
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron in Tully
Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Christian Bale in Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book
Robert Redford in The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly in Stan & Ollie
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell in Vice
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams in Vice
Claire Foy in First Man
Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Peter Farrelly for Green Book
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay for Vice
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Motion Picture - Animated
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"All The Stars" from Black Panther
"Girl the in the Movies" from Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War
"Revelation" from Boy Erased
"Shallow" from A Star is Born
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series - Drama
WINNER: The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe in Outlander
Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
Julia Roberts in Homecoming
Keri Russell in The Americans
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama
WINNER: Richard Madden in Bodyguard
Jason Bateman in Ozark
Stephan James in Homecoming
Billy Porter in Pose
Matthew Rhys in The Americans
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell in The Good Place
Candice Bergen in Murphy Brown
Alison Brie in GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing in Will & Grace
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Sasca Baron Cohen in Who Is America
Jim Carrey in Kidding
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Bill Hader in Barry
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora
Amy Adams in Sharp Objects
Connie Britton in Dirty John
Laura Dern in The Tale
Regina King in Seven Seconds
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Antonio Banderas in Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl in The Alienist
Darren Criss in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson in Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton in WestWorld
Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal
Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin in Succession
Edgar Ramirez in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler in Barry